NEBRASKA, July 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Joins Letter Supporting President Trump’s Call for Swift Passage of Budget Reconciliation Package

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has joined more than 20 other Republican governors in supporting a call by President Trump for the U.S. Senate to pass a budget reconciliation package prior to the August recess. The measure supports key priorities for funding defense, aiding farmers and reforming election laws.

“I’m honored to join my fellow governors in supporting President Trump’s call for the U.S. Senate to pass a commonsense budget resolution that strengthens our military, supports Nebraska agriculture producers and builds on the groundbreaking Voter ID law I fought to pass during my first legislative session while I was in office. It’s time to get the job done for America,” said Gov. Pillen.

The letter to President Trump says in part:

“The SAVE America Act includes commonsense measures that are critical for restoring Americans’ trust in our electoral process. As governors, we are on the frontlines of the fight to restore confidence in our election process. The shocking revelation that hundreds of thousands of ineligible individuals were found to be on voter rolls across the United States only underscores the urgency of this effort. This budget resolution begins the process for Republicans to enact critical election integrity measures included in the SAVE America Act.

“This resolution will also ensure our military has the munitions, equipment and supplies they need to deter our adversaries and keep our homeland safe. We fully support the Administration’s funding request for the Department of War (DOW) to cover increased operational costs and readiness expenses, while making critical investments in munitions to ensure our military is the strongest in the world.

“Republicans, with the passage of this resolution, would have the opportunity to help lower food prices by providing much-needed economic assistance to America’s farmers. You have made clear that you will not leave America’s farmers behind, and as governors who represent robust and diverse agricultural industries, we stand with you in ironclad support for America’s family farms.”

In addition to Gov. Pillen, signatories to the letter include: Governor Kay Ivey (AL), Governor Mike Dunleavy (AK), Governor Sarah Sanders (AR), Governor Ron DeSantis (FL), Governor Brian Kemp (GA), Governor Brad Little (ID), Governor Mike Braun (IN), Governor Kim Reynolds (IA), Governor Jeff Landry (LA), Governor Tate Reeves (MS), Governor Mike Kehoe (MO), Governor Greg Gianforte (MT), Governor Joe Lombardo (NV), Governor Kelly Armstrong (ND), Governor Kevin Stitt (OK), Governor Henry Dargan McMaster (SC), Governor Larry Rhoden (SD), Governor Bill Lee (TN), Governor Greg Abbott (TX), Governor Spencer Cox (UT), Governor Patrick Morrisey (WV), and Governor Mark Gordon (WY).

PDF copy of the letter

A copy of the letter is attached below.