Healthy SNAP Food Waiver Update

Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Iowa HHS) has received formal notification that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Administration (FNA) has vacated the Healthy SNAP food waiver for Iowa.

As a result, Iowa HHS has directed all participating retailers to update their point-of-sale systems so SNAP benefits can once again be used for all items that meet the federal definition of “food,” consistent with long-standing federal SNAP guidelines. All food items eligible before the Healthy SNAP waiver went into effect on January 1, 2026, are now eligible for purchase again. Retailers have been instructed to make these changes in the most expedient manner possible.