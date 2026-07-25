Governor Reynolds and Iowa HHS Announce Investment to Expand Rural Physician Training and Strengthen Iowa's Health Care Workforce

DES MOINES, Iowa – Following the recent approval of Iowa’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) expansion, Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Iowa HHS) today announced a new initiative to increase physician training opportunities in rural Iowa. The competitive funding opportunity will support the creation of new medical residency programs across the state.

Iowa HHS will make up to $10.5 million available to establish up to 14 new residency programs in Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, General Surgery, and Psychiatry. Funding is open to hospitals, health systems, medical schools, and other qualified organizations to develop Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME)-accredited programs in rural and underserved communities.

Research consistently shows that physicians often practice where they complete their residency training. By expanding training opportunities in rural areas, Iowa is making a strategic investment to improve access to care, strengthen its health care workforce, and ensure Iowans can receive high-quality services close to home.

"One of the most effective ways to increase the number of physicians practicing in rural Iowa is to train them in rural Iowa," said Governor Reynolds. "This investment will help build a stronger health care workforce pipeline, improve access to care for families across our state, and ensure rural communities remain vibrant places to live, work, and raise a family."

“Following the approval of Iowa’s Graduate Medical Education expansion, we’re continuing to strengthen the physician workforce by investing in residency opportunities where they can have the greatest impact,” said Principal Deputy Director Larry Johnson. “This funding will help expand physician training capacity, support our hospital partners, and strengthen Iowa’s health care workforce for the future.”

Eligible applicants may apply to develop residency programs in Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, General Surgery, and Psychiatry. Programs must be located outside Iowa’s largest population centers and provide at least 50 percent of resident training in federally designated rural communities.

“Where physicians complete their residency is one of the strongest predictors of where they ultimately choose to practice,” said State Medical Director Dr. Robert Kruse. “By creating more training opportunities in rural areas, we are making a long-term investment in Iowa’s health care workforce and improving access to both primary and specialty care across the state.”

The Request for Proposal (RFP) is available at: https://hhs.iowa.gov/about/funding-opportunities.