Iowa Health Officials Confirm First Measles Case in 2026 in Iowa Resident, Release Locations of Potential Measles Exposures

Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Iowa HHS) has confirmed a case of measles in a vaccinated adult resident of central Iowa. Measles infection was acquired during international travel. This is the first measles case that has been identified in Iowa in 2026. Iowa reported a total of nine confirmed measles cases in 2025. Across the United States, a total of 2,289 confirmed measles cases were reported in 2025, resulting in 243 hospitalizations and three deaths. For 2026, as of July 2nd a total of 2,170 confirmed measles cases have been reported across the United States; 93% were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status. Individuals who were vaccinated and still get measles typically experience milder illness and are less likely to spread the virus to others.

Iowa HHS and local health officials have identified locations visited by the individual while contagious, where the public might have been exposed to measles. Anyone present at the following locations during the listed date and time should monitor for symptoms of measles for 21 days. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, red/watery eyes, runny nose, and a rash. If you think you have been exposed to measles and have symptoms, call your medical provider or nearest emergency room ahead of time and tell them before arrival that you have been exposed to measles and have symptoms.

Location Date/time Dollar General 1428 E Ovid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50316 Wednesday, July 1st, 2026 7:30 PM – 9:45 PM Family Dollar 1251 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Wednesday, July 1st, 2026 8:00 PM – 10:30 PM MercyOne Des Moines Pediatrics Urgent Care 330 Laurel St Suite 2100, Des Moines, IA 50314 Thursday, July 2nd, 2026 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM MercyOne Des Moines Imaging (Outpatient Radiology) 1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Thursday, July 2nd, 2026 3:45 PM – 6:45 PM Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal Church 3848 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50313 Thursday, July 2nd, 2026 7:30 PM – 11:30 PM Casa De Restauracion 821 Seneca St, Webster City, IA 50595 Friday, July 3rd, 2026 4:30 PM – 2:00 AM Kwik Star 505 Fair Meadow Dr, Webster City, IA 50595 Friday, July 3rd, 2026 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM Under Armour Factory House 771 Bass Pro Dr NW Suite 225, Altoona, IA 50009 Saturday, July 4th, 2026 5:00 AM – 12:00 PM (noon) Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal Church 3848 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50313 Saturday, July 4th, 2026 7:30 PM – 11:30 PM Iowa Clinic Urgent Care - West Des Moines 5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Sunday, July 5th, 2026 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that is spread through the air when an infectious person coughs, sneezes, or breathes. “While this is the first case of measles in Iowa in 2026, this is a reminder that measles continues circulating throughout the United States and throughout the world,” said Dr. Robert Kruse, State Medical Director. “The routine childhood immunization series is still our strongest protection against measles infection.”

Throughout 2025, Iowans responded to the measles outbreak by seeking MMR vaccinations and more MMR doses were administered in 2025 in Iowa than the preceding two years. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Given continued measles activity across the United States and the world, residents should confirm they are up to date on MMR vaccination and parents should talk to a clinician regarding accelerated MMR vaccination options for their children.

For the latest information on measles in Iowa, visit the Iowa HHS Center for Acute Disease Epidemiology disease information page. This page is updated weekly, on Fridays, with current case counts. Iowa HHS will issue a press release when there is a confirmed public exposure that may pose a risk to others. When possible, individuals identified as close contacts will also be notified directly by public health officials.