Iowa’s SNAP Error Rate Below 6%, Protecting Taxpayer Dollars and Improving Service for Families

Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Iowa HHS) announced today that the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payment error rate is at 5.34 percent for Federal Fiscal Year 2025, according to new data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Iowa’s error rate remains well below the national average of 10.62 percent, placing the state among the strongest performers in the country.

Because Iowa’s error rate is below 6 percent, the state will not be required to pay federal penalties in FFY 2028, safeguarding taxpayer dollars.

A lower error rate directly benefits Iowans by ensuring that SNAP benefits are issued accurately and on time. Accurate payments mean families receive the correct level of assistance and public funds are used appropriately.

Iowa HHS attributes this progress to ongoing efforts to strengthen program accuracy, including clearer eligibility policies, enhanced training for staff, improved case review processes, and organizational alignment that brings eligibility functions together under one structure. These updates have contributed to more consistent and efficient SNAP administration statewide.

“This improvement reflects our continued focus on getting benefits right the first time and the hard work of our staff to strengthen accuracy and consistency across the system,” said HHS Principal Deputy Director Larry Johnson. “Accurate SNAP administration supports Iowa families, protects taxpayer dollars, and ensures Iowans receive timely and correct support.”