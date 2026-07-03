Look Whooo's at The Royal Saskatchewan Museum!

CANADA, July 3 - Released on July 2, 2026

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum unveiled their latest exhibit today on the Owls of Saskatchewan and launched new programs to educate and entertain children all summer long. The new display features the 14 owl species found in our province.

"This summer, kids and families can come see the new exhibit and learn all about the Owls of Saskatchewan, including what they eat and how they live," Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "The museum has some exciting programs lined up, some new events and lots of fun-filled activities. Of course, Scotty is still here and will always be a favourite with visitors. The museum is a wonderful place to create memories with family and friends, and this summer offers lots of new and exciting adventures."

During the summer, the museum will offer owl-themed programming and experiences for guests of all ages. These include a scavenger hunt, postcard stamp station, special theme nights, trivia slideshows, interactive games and activities in the Learning Lab where they can learn about owls and the natural world.

The owl species featured in the new display include:

Great Gray Owl

Great Horned Owl

Snowy Owl

American Barn Owl

Barred Owl

Long-eared Owl

Short-eared Owl

Northern Hawk Owl

Western Screech Owl

Eastern Screech Owl

Boreal Owl

Burrowing Owl

Northern Saw-whet Owl

Northern Pygmy Owl

Summer Programming

July 4 Display Opening Celebration 1-4pm

Join RSM staff as they kick off an entire afternoon of activities including a visit from a pair of Burrowing Owls from the Saskatchewan Burrowing Owl Interpretive Centre. The RSM's very own Munchie the T. rex will also be in attendance with activities and programming taking place in the Learning Lab.

Daily Activities:

Owl Trivia slideshow in the Auditorium

Scavenger hunt

Stamp station activity

Owl Prowl Discovery Carts

The Messengers: Owls and Indigenous Culture

Whooo's Hungry: Would an Owl Eat This?

Weekly Activities

Twit-Twoo Craft Crew - July/ August

Whooo made this? Get crafty with a new project each week. Designed for kids aged 5-8, but everyone is welcome! Drop in anytime between 10am-12pm on select dates.

Owl Lab - July/August

Take a closer look at owls in Saskatchewan, and the work of our museum scientists, in the drop-in discovery lab. The lab will be open for exploration from 1:30pm-3:30pm on select dates.

Topics to include:

Owl Pellet Dissection

You Spin My Head Right Round, Right Round!

Study Skins with Danae

Owl About Owls - Auditorium

Join us in the museum auditorium on select dates for interactive games and challenges. Test your owl sounds mimicking skills or challenge yourself with fun owl trivia. Great for multi-family groups and day camp visitors.

Special Features

Silent Flight Nights - July 23 and August 17 (5:30pm-7:30pm)

Summer is very busy at the museum. This is an opportunity for families who would benefit from a calmer environment to learn more about the owls of Saskatchewan!

Participation will be limited to 75 people. Scotty the T.rex will remain silent for the evening, as will the exhibit alarms. Pre-registration is required.

Night Owl Market - August 6 (5:30pm-8:00pm)

This is an opportunity for families to learn more about Burrowing Owls. There will be a number of Saskatchewan local vendors in attendance, such as Caliber Coffee, Gravelbourg Mustard, Handmade Sask, Carzan Jerky, Tubee, Cuppa T, Soup N'Stuff and many more.

There will be Owl Triva, Owl Crafts, the Owl Lab will be open, so much to see and do!

To learn more about the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's exhibits, events, programming and world class research, visit: Home « Royal Saskatchewan Museum.

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