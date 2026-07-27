Town of Ituna Named Provincial Winner of Participaction Community Challenge

CANADA, July 27 - Released on July 27, 2026

For the second straight year, the community of Ituna has been named Saskatchewan's most active community in the 2026 ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk.

This Community Challenge is a national physical activity initiative during the month of June that encourages Canadians to get active in search of Canada's Most Active Community.

More than 385 communities from across Canada participated in this year's challenge.

"Congratulations to the community of Ituna for being named Saskatchewan's most active community once again," Last Mountain-Touchwood MLA Travis Keisig said. "ParticipACTION's Community Challenge encourages and inspires families, seniors, adults and youth to become more physically active. We all benefit when people in our communities lead more active lifestyles. We are very proud of everyone's efforts."

Ituna, a town of just over 725 residents, will receive a $10,000 prize to support local sport and physical activity initiatives.

The top prize of $100,000 and title of Canada's Most Active Community went to Québec City. Prizes were also awarded to the most active community in each remaining province and territory.

As part of the Challenge, Ituna had eight organizations and 10 active groups that registered and tracked activities throughout June. A total of 30 activities, programs and events were registered. Participating organizations tracked a total of 5,201 participants, including repeat visitor participation in multiple activities, programs and events.

The Government of Saskatchewan provided $5,000 in funding to the program, which was matched by ParticipACTION, for the $10,000 provincial prize.

The Community Challenge is open to all communities and individuals, and all events tracked in June counted toward a community's total score.

Since the Community Challenge began in 2019, ParticipACTION has awarded $1.7 million to winning communities to support local physical activity and sport initiatives. To help facilitate accessible opportunities for people in Canada to get active during the Community Challenge, ParticipACTION has also awarded $7.8 million in grants to organizations across the country to provide physical activity and sport opportunities.

For more information about ParticipACTION, or other ParticipACTION challenges and initiatives, visit: www.ParticipACTION.com

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For more information, contact:

Media Line

Parks, Culture and Sport

Regina

Phone: 306-798-1020

