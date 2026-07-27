$77 Million Toward Prince Albert Region and Northern Areas Highways, Bridges and Culverts

CANADA, July 28 - Released on July 27, 2026

Today, Highways Minister Kim Gartner highlighted more than $77 million in recent, ongoing and planned projects and work this construction season in the Prince Albert region and northern areas to keep Saskatchewan moving and support the province's export-based economy.

"Our provincial government, ministry crews, contractors and other partners are working hard to maintain and improve key highway infrastructure," Gartner said. "These ongoing efforts keep Saskatchewan moving and support the province's export-based economy to sustain our quality of life."

A snapshot of some of the recent, ongoing and planned work this construction season includes:

An estimated $13.5 million to improve more than 11 km of Highway 302 east of Prince Albert, including grading, paving, 15 culvert replacements and intersection improvements. Work began in June and is expected to be completed this year.

An estimated $12.9 million toward twinning approximately 6 km of Highway 2 north of Prince Albert. Grading work is underway this year, with paving scheduled under a future contract. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027 and is jointly funded by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

An estimated $6.9 million invested in temporary and permanent bridge solutions on Highway 165 at the Smoothstone River, including a temporary bridge already open to traffic and a new permanent bridge expected to be completed this year.

An estimated $1.7 million to replace the Highway 304 bridge near Meadow Lake, which was damaged by spring flooding. Work is expected to begin this summer and be completed this year.

An estimated $5.9 million to replace the Waterhen River Bridge on Highway 903 near Meadow Lake. Work began this spring and is expected to be completed this year.

An estimated $7.3 million to replace the Clearwater Bridge on Highway 955 north of La Loche. Construction is underway and expected to be completed this year.

About $300,000 for bridge repairs on Highway 106 north of Smeaton and Highway 6 south of Melfort, with work expected to be completed this summer.

An estimated $7.6 million invested to improve more than 11 km of Highway 106 near Narrow Hills Provincial Park. The project was completed in June.

An estimated $4.5 million invested to improve nearly 3 km of Highway 102 north of Missinipe. The project was completed this year.

About $9.3 million to reconstruct and resurface more than 16 km of Highway 135 near Pelican Narrows. Work began in May and is expected to be completed this year.

An estimated $4 million for culvert and bridge infrastructure improvements on Highway 35 north of Tisdale, the Highway 3 access road to Brancepeth and Highway 962 near Uranium City. Work is underway or expected to begin this summer and be completed this year.

More than $3 million for seal coating projects on Highway 2 in the La Ronge area and Highway 4 in the Cochin area this construction season.

An estimated $345,000 for seal coating more than 6 km of Highway 3 near Shellbrook this construction season.

All projects are subject to weather.

Drivers are encouraged to check the Highway Hotline at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/map for the latest available information about ongoing provincial road construction to plan their routes.

The Highway Hotline also provides information about closures related to fires, flooding or other incidents, along with the status of ferries.

To learn more about the Highway Hotline's various points of access for information, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/highways/highway-hotline

With this year's budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $14.6 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 22,700 kilometres of highways across the province.

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