Saskatchewan Calls for Enhanced Federal Provincial Partnership for Infrastructure Investments

CANADA, July 27 - Released on July 27, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is calling on the federal government to strengthen its partnership with the province by investing in three major infrastructure projects that will help meet the needs of growing communities, create new economic opportunities and deliver long-term benefits for the regions they serve.

In a letter to the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) Minister Gregor Robertson, Premier Scott Moe formally endorsed three major regional infrastructure projects seeking funding through the federal government's Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF) – Direct Delivery Stream:

Downtown Event and Entertainment District (DEED) in Saskatoon

Prince Albert Convention and Cultural Event Centre

Battlefords Arena and Event Centre in North Battleford

As part of its commitment to these projects, the Government of Saskatchewan has informed these cities and the federal government that it is prepared to cost-match federal contributions, up to a maximum of one-third of eligible project costs, should the projects receive funding approval.

Although provincial participation is not required under the BCSF Direct Delivery Stream, Saskatchewan is stepping up with a funding commitment and endorsement of these projects, reflecting the province’s confidence in the role they can play in supporting regional economic activity and community development.

"These infrastructure projects reflect shared priorities between Saskatchewan and Canada, including economic growth and community resilience," Premier Moe said. "We encourage the federal government to work with Saskatchewan and these municipalities to bring these transformational investments to life."

The proposed projects will deliver significant regional and provincial benefits that strengthen economic development, expand housing and tourism opportunities, and provide space to support emergency efforts during natural disasters and other emergencies.

“I want to thank Premier Moe and the Government of Saskatchewan for their commitment to this transformational project,” Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block said. “This investment reflects a shared understanding of what the Downtown Event and Entertainment District can mean for Saskatoon, a multi-generational city-building initiative that will strengthen our economy, support housing and downtown growth, attract major events and conventions, and make the most of existing infrastructure. We look forward to working with both the Province and the Government of Canada to bring this vision to life.”

“The Battlefords Regional Arena and Events Centre is a strategic infrastructure investment for northwest Saskatchewan, supporting long-term social, recreational, economic, and emergency preparedness needs,” North Battleford Mayor Kelli Hawtin said. “Beyond its significant economic impact, this essential community infrastructure will support growth by attracting residents, encouraging housing development and investment, and will aid as a tool to recruit and retain healthcare professionals, educators, skilled tradespeople, businesses, and industry. We look forward to continuing to work with federal, provincial, Indigenous, municipal, and community partners to build a facility that will serve residents and support regional growth for generations.”

“I would like to sincerely thank the Government of Saskatchewan for its commitment to matching federal contributions for the Prince Albert Convention and Cultural Event Centre,” Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky said. “This investment reflects a shared belief in the potential of our city and the future of northern Saskatchewan. This commitment moves us one step closer to creating a welcoming space that will serve residents, Indigenous partners, businesses, visitors, and communities across northern Saskatchewan for generations to come - a place we’re proud to call home.”

Saskatchewan continues to advocate for strong federal-provincial infrastructure partnerships, which are essential to advancing projects of this scale and significance.

Provincial support for these projects

will not affect other Saskatchewan municipal project submissions under the BCSF-Provincial and Territorial Stream. Negotiations are currently underway between the provincial and federal governments for funding to be made available under this program.

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