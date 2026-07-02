President approves request for major presidential disaster declaration

President Donald Trump has granted Governor Laura Kelly’s request for a federal disaster declaration for the state due to damages caused by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred April 26-27. Multiple counties sustained damage to utility infrastructure, roads, and bridges.

“It is imperative that when states are significantly impacted by severe weather, that the federal administration fulfills its responsibility to provide timely assistance to aid communities rebuild their critical infrastructure,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

The declaration allows state and local levels of government, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations that provide vital and essential services, such as rural electric cooperatives, to apply for Public Assistance funds for emergency and permanent work for the repair or replacement of infrastructure damaged by the disaster.

The disaster declaration includes the following counties Cherokee, Morris, Osage, Saline, and Wabaunsee.