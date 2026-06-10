Governor Kelly issues state of disaster emergency for wildland fires

Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 11:48 a.m. due to an extended period of dangerous fire weather and the potential for extreme fire spread from Tuesday through Thursday. This declaration allows resources to be used to provide state assistance.

“With high winds and dry conditions, there is a high risk for wildland fires over the next few days,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I urge Kansas residents to avoid activities that could spark fires, remain alert to changing conditions, and follow local emergency guidance.”

Dangerous fire weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday, with Northwest and Southwest Kansas seeing Red Flag conditions driven by strong 30–40 mph winds with gusts to 65 mph, humidity as low as 10 percent, rapidly drying grass fuels, blowing dust, and shifting winds that could cause rapid fire growth and extreme and erratic fire behavior. A Fire Watch is in effect for most of North Central, Northeast, and East Central Kansas on Tuesday. Officials emphasize that dry grass and other fuels can dry out in as little as one hour under these conditions, significantly increasing the risk of rapid fire ignition and spread.

“Across Kansas, we’re beginning to see the seasonal shift into more typical fire weather patterns,” Bill Waln, Kansas Forest Service Fire Management Officer said. “We strongly urge the public to avoid activities that could spark a fire and to report any smoke or fire immediately. Early reporting is critical to keeping fires small and protecting lives and property.”

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management will staff the State Emergency Operations Center starting tomorrow with Emergency Support Function partners from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Kansas Forest Service, and other state agencies to coordinate state efforts and pre‑staging resources to support local counties and local responders if requested.