Governor Kelly requests a declaration of major presidential disaster

Governor Laura Kelly sent a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) asking for a major presidential disaster declaration due to damages caused by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, hail and tornadoes during the period of April 26-27.

Governor Kelly has requested the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide and the Public Assistance Program – Category A through G, for the following counties: Cherokee, Morris, Osage, Saline and Wabaunsee. Damage to public infrastructure, utility systems, and transportation networks generated significant response and recovery challenges for affected local governments, many of which are small rural jurisdictions with limited financial and operational resources.

“Due to the extent of the damage, it is critical that federal resources are made available so that these communities may rebuild and receive the support they need as recovery efforts continue,” Governor Laura Kelly said.