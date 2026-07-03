Fairfield County Human Resources Department Recognized for Excellence in Claims Reporting

Fairfield County is proud to announce that its Human Resources Department has been recognized by the South Carolina Counties Property and Liability Trust (SCCPLT) and SCAC (South Carolina Association of Counties) with a Lag Time Award for achieving the third-lowest average claims reporting time among participating counties across South Carolina.

The SCCPLT Lag Time Awards honor the three member counties with the fastest average claims reporting times within the Property and Liability Trust. The recognition reflects Fairfield County Human Resources' commitment to efficiency, accountability and exceptional service in managing property and liability claims.

Timely reporting of claims is a critical component of effective risk management. Prompt claim submissions allow for faster investigation and resolution, helping to minimize financial impacts to the county while ensuring damaged property can be repaired or replaced without unnecessary delays. This proactive approach protects county resources and supports the uninterrupted delivery of services to the community.

The award highlights Fairfield County's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and responsible stewardship of public resources. By prioritizing timely claims reporting and effective risk management practices, the Human Resources Department continues to play a vital role in supporting the county's mission of providing high-quality services to residents.

Fairfield County congratulates the Human Resources Department on this outstanding accomplishment and thanks the team for its continued dedication to serving the county with professionalism and excellence.

SCAC Newsletter: https://countyfocus.mydigitalpublication.com/county-focus-spring-2026/page-32