07/08/26 Agenda

FRANKLIN COUNTY FISCAL COURT

VIDEO TELECONFERENCE

REGULAR MEETING

JULY 8, 2026

5:00 P.M. WORK SESSION/COURT Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/fcfcky

YouTube Live: www.tinyurl.com/fcfcky AGENDA Per KRS 61.826, this is a Video Teleconference (VTC) Meeting. The primary physical location for public attendance, where all members may be seen and heard, will be at 321 West Main Street, Frankfort, KY, 40601. Call to Order/Pledge Blessing: Pastor Rich Green

Work Session: Public Comments (*We are unable to take any public comments regarding the approval or disapproval of planning and zoning zone changes.) Road Department Update Judges Report

Authorization for approval of minutes from the regular meeting of June 30, 2026. Authorization to approve an HMC agreement for Preventative Maintenance.\ Authorization to approve a Resolution adopting and approving the execution of a Memorandum of Agreement between Franklin County Fiscal Court and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, in the amount of up to $685,000 for Various County Roads LARP (FD14) Funds. Authorization to approve a Resolution authorizing the County Judge/Executive to Make a Application to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for Emergency Municipal and County Road Aid Funds. Authorization to approve a pay increase for the Maintenance Director. First Reading of Amendment #1 to Ordinance #14-2026 Relating to Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Authorization to approve a Resolution upon recommendation of Judge/Executive Michael Mueller, to request an exception from the State Local Finance Officer, Department of Local Government, regarding the provisions of KRS 68.310 regarding the 65% limitation on expenditures or encumbrances for the first half of Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Authorization to receive Treasurer’s Report. Payment of Claims Other Business Authorization to adjourn.

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