07/08/26 Agenda

FRANKLIN COUNTY FISCAL COURT
VIDEO TELECONFERENCE
REGULAR MEETING
JULY 8, 2026
5:00 P.M. WORK SESSION/COURT
Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/fcfcky
YouTube Live: www.tinyurl.com/fcfcky
AGENDA
Per KRS 61.826, this is a Video Teleconference (VTC) Meeting. The primary physical location for public attendance, where all members may be seen and heard, will be at 321 West Main Street, Frankfort, KY, 40601.
- Call to Order/Pledge
- Blessing: Pastor Rich Green
- Work Session:
- Public Comments (*We are unable to take any public comments regarding the approval or disapproval of planning and zoning zone changes.)
- Road Department Update
- Judges Report
- Authorization for approval of minutes from the regular meeting of June 30, 2026.
- Authorization to approve an HMC agreement for Preventative Maintenance.\
- Authorization to approve a Resolution adopting and approving the execution of a Memorandum of Agreement between Franklin County Fiscal Court and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, in the amount of up to $685,000 for Various County Roads LARP (FD14) Funds.
- Authorization to approve a Resolution authorizing the County Judge/Executive to Make a Application to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for Emergency Municipal and County Road Aid Funds.
- Authorization to approve a pay increase for the Maintenance Director.
- First Reading of Amendment #1 to Ordinance #14-2026 Relating to Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027.
- Authorization to approve a Resolution upon recommendation of Judge/Executive Michael Mueller, to request an exception from the State Local Finance Officer, Department of Local Government, regarding the provisions of KRS 68.310 regarding the 65% limitation on expenditures or encumbrances for the first half of Fiscal Year 2026-2027.
- Authorization to receive Treasurer’s Report.
- Payment of Claims
- Other Business
- Authorization to adjourn.