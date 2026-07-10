07/13/26 Agenda

FINANCE COMMITTEE

July 13, 2026

10:30 AM

AGENDA

Call to Order

Approval of Minutes

Lakeview Park Alternates

Buena Vista Project Update

Asst Maintenance Director Salary Discussion

Other Business

Adjourn Next Meeting: 8/10/26 at 10:30 AM

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