07/13/26 Agenda
FINANCE COMMITTEE
July 13, 2026
10:30 AM
AGENDA
- Call to Order
- Approval of Minutes
- Lakeview Park Alternates
- Buena Vista Project Update
- Asst Maintenance Director Salary Discussion
- Other Business
- Adjourn
Next Meeting: 8/10/26 at 10:30 AM
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