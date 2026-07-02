07/07/26 Agenda
Administrative Services Committee
July 7, 2026
9:00 AM
AGENDA
- Call to Order
- Approval of Minutes
- Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section
- Boat Ordinance
- Other Business
- Adjourn
Next Meeting: 8/4/2026 at 9:00 AM
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