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BUENA VISTA DRIVING RANGE NOW OPEN!

Buena Vista, which means "good view" in Spanish, was the name of the summer home and estate/property of Robert S. Todd, father of Mary Todd Lincoln. It’s the newest park in the county system. We are proud to announce that the driving range at this park is now open!

Located at 67 Buena Vista Drive the range is open 7 days a week from dawn to dusk. This is a completely self-serve facility. You can access the automatic ball dispenser on the side of the former Clubhouse, now the location of Rocky's Pub . The cost is $12 per bucket. The machine takes all major credit and debit cards as well as prepaid range cards that are available at the Lakeview Pro Shop.

The map below can be used to help you locate the facilities at the park.

For more information visit: https://franklincounty.ky.gov/buena-vista/

Buena Vista Driving Range Map 16x9

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BUENA VISTA DRIVING RANGE NOW OPEN!

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