FISCAL OFFICE EARLY CLOSING
The office of the Franklin County Judge/Executive, Planning & Zoning, and Occupational Tax will be closing today, Tuesday, July, 14, 2026 at 4 PM due to staff training.
We will resume our normal operating hours on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8 AM.
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