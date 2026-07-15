LEGAL NOTICE – 2nd READING of AMEND #1 to ORD #14-2026

Second Reading of Amendment #1 to Ordinance #14-2026 Relating to Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 will be given by Franklin County Fiscal Court on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. CT in the Fiscal Court Room at 321 West Main Street, Frankfort, Kentucky. A copy of the proposed ordinance with full text is available for public inspection by contacting the Office of the Franklin County Judge/Executive during normal business hours at (502)875-8751.

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