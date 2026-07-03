Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,597 in the last 365 days.

Crews Continue Progress on Log Road Fire; Containment Increases to 21%

RELEASE DATE: Jul 02, 2026


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 2, 2026


CRAWFORD, Neb. — Fire crews continue to make steady progress on the Log Road Fire, which is estimated at approximately 1,526 acres and is now 21% contained.

There are no evacuations in effect at this time, and no structures have been reported lost. Officials continue to monitor fire activity and conditions closely.

Firefighters remained engaged throughout the day, strengthening containment lines, addressing hotspots, and working to limit the fire's spread. Resources from local, state, and federal agencies continue to support suppression efforts.

The Nebraska National Guard deployed one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with a four-person crew to assist with wildfire response operations. By the end of the day, a total of 36 Nebraska Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were supporting the incident, along with four helicopters, including two CH-47 Chinooks and two UH-60 Black Hawks.

We continue to thank local communities for their support of suppression efforts. We also extend our gratitude to all Nebraskans who have stepped up and answered the call from across the state.

Weather Forecast: Overnight, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected before midnight, with a low around 59 degrees and patchy smoke early in the evening. On Friday, there is a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to around 92 degrees, with patchy smoke possible late morning through early afternoon before skies become mostly sunny. Fire managers will continue to monitor weather conditions, as wind, temperature, and humidity can influence fire behavior.

Photos and b-roll of the fire are available for media use at: https://go.unl.edu/logroadfire. Please credit the photos as indicated.

Log Road Fire Media Release: July 2, 2026

Log Road Fire Media Release: July 2, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crews Continue Progress on Log Road Fire; Containment Increases to 21%

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.