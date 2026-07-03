Crews Continue Progress on Log Road Fire; Containment Increases to 21%

RELEASE DATE: Jul 02, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 2, 2026





CRAWFORD, Neb. — Fire crews continue to make steady progress on the Log Road Fire, which is estimated at approximately 1,526 acres and is now 21% contained.

There are no evacuations in effect at this time, and no structures have been reported lost. Officials continue to monitor fire activity and conditions closely.

Firefighters remained engaged throughout the day, strengthening containment lines, addressing hotspots, and working to limit the fire's spread. Resources from local, state, and federal agencies continue to support suppression efforts.

The Nebraska National Guard deployed one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with a four-person crew to assist with wildfire response operations. By the end of the day, a total of 36 Nebraska Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were supporting the incident, along with four helicopters, including two CH-47 Chinooks and two UH-60 Black Hawks.

We continue to thank local communities for their support of suppression efforts. We also extend our gratitude to all Nebraskans who have stepped up and answered the call from across the state.

Weather Forecast: Overnight, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected before midnight, with a low around 59 degrees and patchy smoke early in the evening. On Friday, there is a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to around 92 degrees, with patchy smoke possible late morning through early afternoon before skies become mostly sunny. Fire managers will continue to monitor weather conditions, as wind, temperature, and humidity can influence fire behavior.

Photos and b-roll of the fire are available for media use at: https://go.unl.edu/logroadfire. Please credit the photos as indicated.

Log Road Fire Media Release: July 2, 2026