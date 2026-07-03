To Boldly Code Where Every Developer Can Go: New AI Prime Directive Framework Unifies Coding Agents

Michael Hele - AI Transformation Consultant Before and after the maintenance ai tax Fragmentation Tower of AI Babel The memory bank for AI workflow

No more picking a camp. A named framework lets developers run Claude Code, Cursor and others from one shared file.

I didn't need to invent anything. The people behind AGENTS.md had already done the hard part. I just built the workflow around it” — Michael Hele

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Hele has published the AI Prime Directive Framework , a named working method for developers who run several AI coding agents across different tools on the same project. The framework does not introduce new technology. Instead, it packages an existing open standard, AGENTS.md, into a disciplined practice: one master file, thin pointer files for the tools that have not adopted the standard, and a build log that keeps a project's history intact as developers move between agents.The problem is familiar to anyone using more than one assistant. Developers now commonly work across command-line tools such as Claude Code, IDE-based agents such as Cursor and Windsurf, and autonomous engines running independently on a server. Each has traditionally required its own configuration file, so rules, conventions and context set up for one model do not transfer when a developer switches to another.AGENTS.md was created to solve exactly this. It emerged in August 2025 through a collaboration between OpenAI, Google, Cursor and other industry partners, giving AI coding agents a shared file to read instead of relying on fragmented, proprietary alternatives. In December 2025 the standard was contributed to the Agentic AI Foundation, which now stewards it. Most tools already read it natively. The gap the AI Prime Directive Framework closes is that a handful, Claude Code among them, still do not, so the framework adds a short pointer file that redirects those agents back to the master file rather than letting a second, conflicting set of instructions build up.The rivalry will be familiar to anyone who has debated it at a convention or a pub table. Trekkies, Star Wars fans and Whovians have spent decades in their own camps, each certain their universe got it right. AI coding agents have fallen into the same pattern, with developers picking a camp, Claude Code, Cursor, Gemini, and rebuilding their setup from scratch every time they cross the floor. The AI Prime Directive Framework removes the need to choose a side at all. Built around AGENTS.md as a single source of truth, it lets a developer sit in every camp at once and switch between them freely, without the fallout of starting over each time.The framework's second component addresses what Hele calls the cold start problem. When a developer brings in a new agent partway through a project, that agent can read the existing code but has no record of why particular decisions were made. A plain-text build log, BUILD_LOG.md, sits alongside AGENTS.md and records design decisions, pivots and milestones as they happen, giving any newly introduced agent, or human collaborator, the context to continue work without re-litigating earlier choices.Hele brings a background outside conventional software engineering to the AI Prime Directive framework on GitHub Michael Hele's background spans manufacturing, web design and marketing , and he draws a direct comparison between the two: standardised components lowered cost and improved consistency in manufacturing, in much the same way that global stylesheets replaced page-by-page styling in web design. He argues that AI coding agents are overdue the same shift, with project rules defined once and read consistently by every tool a developer chooses to use, rather than rebuilt from scratch each time."I didn't need to invent anything. The people behind AGENTS.md had already done the hard part. I just built the workflow around it," said Michael Hele.A practical guide to setting up AGENTS.md, pointer files and a build log within a project is available now.

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