New Royal Shrewsbury Urology Unit Highlights Growing Demand, Private Urologist Birmingham Offers Faster Access Closer

Mr Haider Syed Urological Surgeon UK Private Urologist & Kidney stone specialist (Doctor)

New Shrewsbury NHS investment highlights demand as Birmingham patients seek faster private urology appointments closer to home.

Patients across Birmingham deserve fast access to expert urology care, especially when NHS waiting lists are long or travel to other centres is not practical.” — Mr Haider Syed, Consultant Urologist

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The announcement of a new Urology Investigations Unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital shows clear progress in expanding NHS diagnostic capacity. But for many patients across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands who are still facing long waits, or for whom Shrewsbury is simply too far to travel, access to prompt private urology care remains an important option.Consultant Urologist Mr Haider Syed is offering patients across Birmingham rapid access to private consultations, investigations and treatment at two convenient locations, Spire Little Aston Hospital for North Birmingham and Spire Parkway Hospital for South and West Birmingham.The new unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is set to provide improved facilities, increased capacity and faster access to diagnosis and treatment, including prostate biopsies, bladder examinations and the introduction of Trans Urethral Laser Ablation (TULA). While this is welcome news for NHS patients in Shropshire and surrounding areas, many people in Birmingham still want a local alternative that avoids additional travel and offers consultant-led care without lengthy delays.Mr Haider Syed, a highly experienced Consultant Urological Surgeon with more than 35 years of urology experience, provides same-week private consultations for patients with a wide range of urological concerns. His Birmingham service is designed for patients who want clarity, reassurance and treatment without waiting months to be seen.Supporting Patients Who Need Faster AccessUrological symptoms can be painful, worrying and difficult to ignore. Whether someone is dealing with kidney stones, blood in the urine, recurrent urinary infections or prostate symptoms, early assessment can make a real difference.Patients across Birmingham, from Great Barr and Sutton Coldfield to Edgbaston, Harborne, Kings Norton and Northfield, can access private urology care through Mr Syed's clinics in Sutton Coldfield and Solihull. Self-pay patients can usually be seen the same week, and a GP referral is helpful but not always required.Comprehensive Private Urology Services in BirminghamMr Haider Syed provides diagnosis and treatment for a full range of urological conditions, including:Kidney Stone Treatment (Urolithiasis)Scrotal Swelling (Hydrocele)Urinary Infections in Women (Cystitis)Urinary Infections in MenScrotal Lumps (Epididymal Cyst)Foreskin Problems (Circumcision)Prostate Problems (BPH)PSA Testing and Prostate HealthVasectomy (The Snip)With access to modern private hospital facilities, diagnostic imaging, operating theatres and consultant-led follow-up, the Birmingham service offers a clear pathway from first appointment to treatment.A Local Alternative for Birmingham PatientsAs NHS services continue working hard to expand capacity, private care remains a practical choice for those who do not want to wait, want a second opinion, or would prefer to be treated closer to home rather than travelling to Shrewsbury or other regional centres.Mr Syed's Birmingham clinics are set up to make expert urology care more accessible across the city, with two locations chosen to suit patients from both North and South Birmingham.

Kidney Stone Removal Surgery Pain Relief - Private Urologist

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