La Galleria Di Sutton Opens At Maney Corner, Bringing 30 Years Of Italian Heritage To Sutton Coldfield

La Galleria di Sutton Work in progress. Restaurant interior being refurbed. I'm still waiting for the paint to dry in the new restaurant layout.

Born from 30 years of heritage, La Galleria di Sutton brings authentic Italian dining, wood-fired pizza, and fine wines to Sutton Coldfield. Opening 15th April.

We've poured our passion and 30 years of heritage into every detail of La Galleria. We can't wait to welcome the Sutton Coldfield community to experience true Italian hospitality.” — Ermir Shahmani

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Galleria di Sutton is set to open its doors on 15 April 2026 at 2 Maney Corner, Sutton Coldfield, B72 1QL, bringing fine Italian dining and authentic culinary tradition to the Royal Town. Under the leadership of founder Ermir Shahmani, the new restaurant transforms the former Eleon site into a destination venue, drawing on more than 30 years of hospitality expertise established within the West Midlands food scene.The opening marks a significant milestone for the region's dining landscape. La Galleria di Sutton is positioned as the Best Italian Restaurant in the area, offering handcrafted pasta made on-site, carefully curated Italian wines, and an unwavering commitment to quality ingredients and traditional cooking methods. The restaurant features a distinctive upstairs private dining area capable of accommodating up to 50 guests, making it an ideal Celebration Venue in Sutton Coldfield for corporate functions, anniversaries, milestone birthdays, and special occasions."We've poured our passion and 30 years of heritage into every detail of La Galleria," said Ermir Shahmani, founder of La Galleria di Sutton. "We can't wait to welcome the Sutton Coldfield community to experience true Italian hospitality."The kitchen operates with what the team describes as a "no compromise" approach to authentic Italian cooking. Every dish is prepared using traditional techniques, from the hand-stretched, stone-baked pizzas to the fresh pasta created daily in-house. The restaurant's Stone-Baked Pizza Menu showcases classic Italian combinations, with each pizza featuring a perfectly crispy base and molten centre, paired with freshly made garlic bread. The broader à la carte menu includes rich, slow-cooked sauces, hand-made linguine, fresh seafood selections, and an extensive Italian wine collection chosen to complement the cuisine.The venue's location on the main route between Birmingham City Centre and Sutton Coldfield offers convenient access for diners travelling from Lichfield, Tamworth, Mere Green, and Little Aston. Unlike the city centre branch, the Sutton location provides front-facing parking and direct street access, eliminating Clean Air Zone concerns. The restaurant sits a short distance from Royal Cinemas and Sutton Coldfield train station, positioning it as an accessible choice for evening dining and special occasions.La Galleria di Sutton is registered as a licensed restaurant (business class 56101) and operates under the legal entity La Galleria di Sutton Limited (company number 16717999), incorporated on 15 September 2025. The restaurant maintains smart casual dress code and can be reached on 0121 354 7777 or via email at info@lagalleriadisutton.com.Reservations are now being accepted for opening week and beyond.

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