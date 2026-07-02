Queen Anne’s County Graduates Twelve from Spring CERT Basic Course

The Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services concluded its Spring 2026 offering of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Course on June 9, 2026.

Twelve community members completed the 8-week class series, which was hosted at the Queen Anne’s County Library Kent Island Branch. Discussions and activities centered on topics involving family preparedness, local emergency resources, local hazards and vulnerabilities, mental health in emergencies, basic search and rescue concepts, and situational awareness with hands-on practice for a variety of skillsets in first aid, fire safety, and team communication. The course culminated with a scenario-based exercise that presented realistic situations in which their training may be utilized to assist those in their community.

“This course was so much more than I expected. It really showed me how much I can help others in my community in small ways while making a big impact.” ~ Nicole Holtman

More information about the Queen Anne’s County CERT program can be found at their website https://www.qac.org/1313/CERT. For questions about CERT and/or other free community training opportunities, please contact Shae Parsley at sparsley@qac.org or call 410-758-4500 ext. 1451.





Queen Anne’s County Community Emergency Response Team Spring 2026 Graduates

Mike Augustinos, Ryan Wagner, Rebekah Wagner, Sara Dawes, Amy Kozak, Carrie Nuse, Kevin Oldham, Savannah Travis-Shuler, Kate Campagnini, Amy Harmon, Nicole Holtman, and Kimberly Stewart.