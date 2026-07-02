Air quality permits for review, published 07/02/2026

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Butler County

POET Biorefining – Shell Rock, 30750 212th Street, Shell Rock, IA

Project Number 24-163.

The project issues Prevention of Significant Deterioration permits for previously installed and permitted emission sources. The protein dryers and process tanks vent emissions to a thermal oxidizer. Public comment will run from July 2– August 3.

Lee County

Koch Fertilizer Wever, LLC (Koch) – 3550 180th Street, IA

Project No. 25-394

Koch manufactures ammonia, granulated urea, liquid urea, and urea ammonium nitrate. Koch proposes to replace the flare tips and pilot burners on both the Front-End Flare (EU-08A) and the Back-End Flare (EU-08B) at the Wever facility. This project is intended to ensure smokeless operation. Public comment period ends on July 31.

Muscatine County

Grain Processing Corporation, 1600 Oregon Street, Muscatine

Project 24-388, Emission Point 315.0

The purpose of this project is to modify the construction permit for the #5 Wet Mill Germ Dryer and the #3 Germ Transfer & Receiver. The exhaust air flow rate has been modified in the permit due to data from the most recent stack test. The public comment period ends August 2.