Have a great time, be considerate of others when using fireworks

DES MOINES – As much as we love fireworks, drifting smoke can cause breathing problems for some.

Whether attending a display or celebrating in your backyard, sensitive populations are advised to take precautions. “First, if your family or friends suffer from asthma, respiratory difficulties, or heart disease; it’s important for them to stay upwind, a safe distance from fireworks smoke,” says Brian Hutchins, DNR air quality supervisor. “The elderly and children are also vulnerable to high levels of smoke.”

Sensitive individuals are more likely to experience breathing difficulties when the air is stagnant. Without a breeze, fine particles can accumulate near the ground, reaching unhealthy levels.

Smoke contains fine particles and gases, which can be detrimental to lung health. The fine particles found in fireworks smoke come from the black powder used to propel the fireworks into the sky, as well as from the metals that create vibrant colors.

In previous years, Davenport, Des Moines and Muscatine recorded fine particle levels exceeding national standards on the Fourth. Learn more about fine particles (PM2.5) and how fireworks displays can affect sensitive populations.

Those unable to avoid areas of dense smoke should limit outdoor activity and contact their health care provider if experiencing difficulty breathing.

Here are some other tips for enjoying fireworks safely and responsibly: