2026 Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns youth sporting clays champions
More than 270 athletes from 35 Iowa teams participated in the 2026 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Sporting Clays Championships, held June 18-20 at Highland Hideaway, near Riverside.
The course was set by Dave Miller, of Miller Shooting Sports, LLC, from Missouri.
Blake Six, of Pella Christian Eagles, won the Men's Varsity Division, and Lily Jennings, from the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports, won the Ladies Varsity Division. Pella Christian Eagles won the Varsity Team Divisions. Find the complete list of all results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/nationals/5081
Men’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays
- Blake Six, Pella Christian Eagles, 193 points
- Ethan Ginneberge, Pleasant Valley Trap Team, 188 points, Shoot-off score of 3
- Dylan Uitermarkt, Pella Christian Eagles, 188 points, Shoot-off score of 2
Women’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays
- Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports, 178 points
- Evelynn Erhardt, Cedar Valley Shotgunners, 175 points
- Ella Wilson, Underwood Youth Trap Club, 173 points
Sporting Clays Varsity Teams
- Pella Christian Eagles, 564 points
- Pleasant Valley Trap Team, 546 points
- Ankeny Hawks Shooting Sports, 528 points
The Sporting Clays All-State Teams are determined by the state sporting clays event score selecting the top-5 male and female competitors in the senior division (Junior Varsity and Varsity).
Men’s All-State Sporting Clays Team
- Blake Six, Pella Christian Eagles, Captain
- Dylan Uitermarkt, Pella Christian Eagles
- Ethan Ginneberge, Pleasant Valley Trap Team
- Caleb Hol, North Mahaska Shooting Sports
- Ledger Smith, Albia High School
Women’s All-State Sporting Clays Team
- Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports, Captain
- Evelynn Erhardt, Cedar Valley Shotgunners
- Ella Wilson, Underwood Youth Trap Club
- Hayley Burke, Oelwein Trap Club
- Morgan Ray, Ankeny Hawks Shooting Sports
For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target or Action Shooting Programs in Iowa, contact Jonathan Jones at 515-313-8048 or [email protected].
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