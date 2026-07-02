2026 Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns youth sporting clays champions

More than 270 athletes from 35 Iowa teams participated in the 2026 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Sporting Clays Championships, held June 18-20 at Highland Hideaway, near Riverside.

The course was set by Dave Miller, of Miller Shooting Sports, LLC, from Missouri.

Blake Six, of Pella Christian Eagles, won the Men's Varsity Division, and Lily Jennings, from the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports, won the Ladies Varsity Division. Pella Christian Eagles won the Varsity Team Divisions. Find the complete list of all results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/nationals/5081

Men’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays

Blake Six, Pella Christian Eagles, 193 points

Ethan Ginneberge, Pleasant Valley Trap Team, 188 points, Shoot-off score of 3

Dylan Uitermarkt, Pella Christian Eagles, 188 points, Shoot-off score of 2

Women’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays

Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports, 178 points

Evelynn Erhardt, Cedar Valley Shotgunners, 175 points

Ella Wilson, Underwood Youth Trap Club, 173 points

Sporting Clays Varsity Teams

Pella Christian Eagles, 564 points

Pleasant Valley Trap Team, 546 points

Ankeny Hawks Shooting Sports, 528 points

The Sporting Clays All-State Teams are determined by the state sporting clays event score selecting the top-5 male and female competitors in the senior division (Junior Varsity and Varsity).

Men’s All-State Sporting Clays Team

Blake Six, Pella Christian Eagles, Captain

Dylan Uitermarkt, Pella Christian Eagles

Ethan Ginneberge, Pleasant Valley Trap Team

Caleb Hol, North Mahaska Shooting Sports

Ledger Smith, Albia High School

Women’s All-State Sporting Clays Team

Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports, Captain

Evelynn Erhardt, Cedar Valley Shotgunners

Ella Wilson, Underwood Youth Trap Club

Hayley Burke, Oelwein Trap Club

Morgan Ray, Ankeny Hawks Shooting Sports

For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target or Action Shooting Programs in Iowa, contact Jonathan Jones at 515-313-8048 or [email protected].