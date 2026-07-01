Disability Vote Coalition: Lunch n Learn Webinar 7/28

Join the WI Disability Vote Coalition for a Lunch n Learn webinar on July 28th from 12-1pm. Many families are unaware that their family member can retain the right to vote even if they have a guardian. This webinar will cover how to preserve that right, or restore it if it was lost. We’ll also talk about how voting rights are addressed in the guardianship process.

We have included a panel of people with lived experience, including parents, adults with disabilities, and a guardian ad litem.

Intended Audience: people with disabilities, family members, caregivers, service providers, attorneys, GALs.