July is Disability Pride Month

Disability Pride Month is celebrated annually each year in July. Disability Pride started as a day of celebration when the ADA was signed into law on July 26, 1990. The first officially recognized Disability Pride Month was in July 2015 for the 25th anniversary of the ADA. WI Governor Tony Evers has issued a proclamation declaring July as Disability Pride month. You can read the full proclamation using the button below.

We will have a table at the Madison Disability Pride Festival on July 25th from 12-5pm at Warner Park in Madison! Come out and say hello to BPDD staff while we all share resources and celebrate disability pride!