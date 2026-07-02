Self-Determination Conference 2026: Registration is open!
Registration opened today, July 1 for the 2026 Wisconsin Self-Determination Conference!
Join us in-person for this year’s conference: The Power of Self-Determination; Technology, Community and YOU!
Check out the conference brochure for more details: www.sdc.wi-bpdd.org Register on line at: 2026 SD Conference Main Registration
Questions? Please contact our Conference Team at (608) 622-7273 or email at selfdetermined@incontrolwisconsin.org
Registration deadline is September 29, 2026.
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