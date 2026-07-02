Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,633 in the last 365 days.

Self-Determination Conference 2026: Registration is open!

Registration opened today, July 1 for the 2026 Wisconsin Self-Determination Conference!

Join us in-person for this year’s conference: The Power of Self-Determination; Technology, Community and YOU!

Check out the conference brochure for more details: www.sdc.wi-bpdd.org Register on line at:  2026 SD Conference Main Registration

Questions? Please contact our Conference Team at  (608) 622-7273 or email at selfdetermined@incontrolwisconsin.org

Registration deadline is September 29, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Self-Determination Conference 2026: Registration is open!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.