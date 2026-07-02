Volusia Ready Response Corps Marks Strong First Year, Continues Recruiting Volunteers

Posted On: July 2, 2026

The Volusia Ready Response Corps (VRRC) is building a robust network of trained volunteers ready to support residents during hurricanes, wildfires, extreme weather and other emergencies, with 78 volunteers now fully approved and mission ready.

Volusia County launched VRRC in 2025 to enhance local disaster response. Since then, the program has grown steadily, building a structured pipeline of screening, background checks and training programs that align with volunteer interests.

In its first year, VRRC members completed certified training in CPR, emergency sheltering operations and psychological first aid, logging more than 100 hours of instruction. Volunteers have already put that training to work, supporting county events and filling critical gaps during cold-weather shelter operations.

"The first year was about doing the quiet, essential work of recruiting, vetting, and training so our neighbors have skilled help ready the moment it is needed," said Community Services Director Brad Burbaugh. "Every volunteer who steps forward strengthens our community’s ability to respond and recover."

If you are interested in learning more, plan to attend an orientation and educational session from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. A local meteorologist will discuss this year’s hurricane outlook and staff will give an emergency management update and VRRC year one recap. Registration is not required.

Developed in collaboration with Volusia County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), VRRC welcomes people of all backgrounds and abilities. Whether volunteers bring professional expertise or simply a desire to help, specialized training connects them with fellow community members and gives them a meaningful role in the county's emergency response and recovery efforts. Learn more at www.volusia.gov/VRRC.