Elizabeth City Lead Service Line Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The City of Elizabeth recently closed on a $19.9 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to continue its lead service line replacement program, an important investment in protecting public health and improving drinking water infrastructure.

The project represents Phases 4 and 5 of the City's ongoing lead service line replacement initiative and includes test pitting at approximately 5,400 locations and the replacement of 1,600 lead service lines. The work is being carried out through a partnership between the City of Elizabeth and Liberty Water Company to accelerate the identification and replacement of lead service lines throughout the community.

Lead service lines can pose a significant public health risk when lead enters drinking water through corrosion. Replacing these lines helps reduce potential lead exposure, improve drinking water quality, and strengthen the reliability of the City's water distribution system.

New Jersey requires all lead service lines to be replaced by July 2031. By continuing this proactive effort, the City of Elizabeth is making meaningful progress toward meeting that goal while ensuring residents have access to safe, reliable drinking water for years to come.