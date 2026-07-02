Emerald ash borer detected again in Cass County

BISMARCK, N.D. – Emerald ash borer was detected this week by North Dakota Forest Service staff n orth of Mapleton. This is the second finding in Cass County, more than 12 miles from the first detection in that county found in January. Emerald ash borer was first found in the state in LaMoure County in August 2024.

Emerald ash borer is a wood boring insect originally from Asia which was first found in the U.S. in 2002. It has since spread to 37 states and killed hundreds of millions of ash trees. Emerald ash borer adults do not fly more than a mile or two on their own; however, they can be moved long distances through the movement of firewood, tree trimmings and ash nursery stock.

“While this detection is unfortunate, it is not unexpected,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Landowners should be diligent in monitoring ash trees in shelterbelts and other rural areas for indicators of emerald ash borer and report any suspect infestations.”

Signs of infestation include canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting from the trunk or main branches, S-shaped galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage and D-shaped exit holes. For more information on what to look for, go to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Emerald ash borer webpage.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture and partners will be scouting near the detection to try to determine how it got there and how far it may have spread. Travelers should leave firewood at home and purchase or gather from local sources, if allowed, to prevent further spread.

North Dakota has more than 90 million ash trees in native and rural forests, and ash trees make up between 20% to 80% of the trees along city streets and parks. Unless treated, infested ash trees can be killed in a few years. Treatments are not recommended until EAB is detected within 15 miles. Residents who choose to treat their ash trees are strongly urged to select a reputable tree service company with a certified applicator able to do these treatments. Most treatment options are restricted use and can only be done by a tree care professional.

NDDA maintains a quarantine restricting movement of regulated commodities from infested areas. Cass County is already within the quarantine. Regulated materials include all hardwood firewood, ash logs and branches, nursery stock and wood chips. Moving regulated materials from a quarantined to a non-quarantined area without a permit can result in civil penalties of up to $5,000.

For more information about emerald ash borer, what to look for in ash trees and possible treatments, visit the Emerald ash borer webpage. To report suspect infestations, use the same link, leave a voicemail at 701-328-5110, option 2, or email reportapest@nd.gov.