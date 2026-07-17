(Update) Meeting Notice: Agricultural Products Utilization Commission

Monday, July 20, 2026 ALL TIMES ARE IN MOUNTAIN TIME. 1:50 PM Call to Order Election of Officers Business Meeting Minutes Financials Code of Ethics Contact Information Verification Remaining Meeting Sites APUC Funding Authority Other Business 2:35 PM North Dakota State University Fargo, ND – Clair Keene Basic and Applied Research Total Project: $87,738 Request: $70,190 3:05 PM Red River Regional Council Grafton, ND – Dawn Mandt Marketing and Utilization Total Project: $185,345 Request: $148,276 3:25 PM Break 3:35 PM G2 Farms Benedict, ND – Greg Gullickson Nature Based Agri-Tourism Total Project: $3,750 Request: $3,000 3:55 PM Green Growth Innovations Inc Fargo, ND – Evgeny Savin Marketing and Utilization Total Project: $250,000 Request: $200,000 4:25 PM Grand River Honey Co Hettinger, ND – Eric Andress Farm Diversification Total Project: $575,702.19 Request: $250,000 4:45 PM Recess Tuesday, July 21, 2026 ALL TIMES ARE IN MOUNTAIN TIME. 8:00 AM Legendary Greens Mandan, ND – Rebecca Adam Marketing and Utilization Total Project: $86,236.61 Request: $69,061.29 8:20 AM Minn-Dak Farmers’ Cooperative Wahpeton, ND – Mike Metzger Prototype and Development Total Project: $250,000 Request: $200,000 8:40 AM JML Soaps LLC Streeter, ND – Lori Miller Nature Based Agri-Tourism Total Project: $50,000 Request: $40,000 9:00 AM Break 9:10 AM Greenfield Robotics North Dakota - Nandan Kalle Prototype and Development Total Project: $269,000 Request: $200,000 9:30 AM 701x Inc Fargo, ND Prototype and Development Total Project: $2,025,000 Request: $250,000 9:50 AM Discussion 11:00 AM Lunch, Funding Decisions, Adjourn

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