Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,773 in the last 365 days.

(Update) Meeting Notice: Agricultural Products Utilization Commission

Monday, July 20, 2026

ALL TIMES ARE IN MOUNTAIN TIME.

1:50 PM             Call to Order

                               

Election of Officers

 

Business Meeting

Minutes

Financials

Code of Ethics

Contact Information Verification

Remaining Meeting Sites

APUC Funding Authority

Other Business

 

2:35 PM             North Dakota State University

                                Fargo, ND – Clair Keene                                        Basic and Applied Research

                                Total Project: $87,738                                             Request: $70,190

3:05 PM             Red River Regional Council

                                Grafton, ND – Dawn Mandt                                  Marketing and Utilization

                                Total Project: $185,345                                         Request: $148,276

3:25 PM             Break

3:35 PM             G2 Farms

                                Benedict, ND – Greg Gullickson                           Nature Based Agri-Tourism

                                Total Project: $3,750                                             Request: $3,000

3:55 PM             Green Growth Innovations Inc

                                Fargo, ND – Evgeny Savin                                   Marketing and Utilization

                                Total Project: $250,000                                         Request: $200,000

4:25 PM             Grand River Honey Co

                                Hettinger, ND – Eric Andress                               Farm Diversification

                                Total Project: $575,702.19                                   Request: $250,000

 

4:45 PM             Recess

 

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

ALL TIMES ARE IN MOUNTAIN TIME.

 

8:00 AM             Legendary Greens

                                Mandan, ND – Rebecca Adam                            Marketing and Utilization

                                Total Project: $86,236.61                                     Request: $69,061.29

8:20 AM             Minn-Dak Farmers’ Cooperative

                                Wahpeton, ND – Mike Metzger                           Prototype and Development

                                Total Project: $250,000                                        Request: $200,000

8:40 AM             JML Soaps LLC

                                Streeter, ND – Lori Miller                                     Nature Based Agri-Tourism

                                Total Project: $50,000                                          Request: $40,000

 

9:00 AM             Break

9:10 AM             Greenfield Robotics

                                North Dakota - Nandan Kalle                              Prototype and Development

                                Total Project: $269,000                                       Request: $200,000

9:30 AM             701x Inc

                                Fargo, ND                                                         Prototype and Development

                                Total Project: $2,025,000                                  Request: $250,000

9:50     AM        Discussion

11:00 AM          Lunch, Funding Decisions, Adjourn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

(Update) Meeting Notice: Agricultural Products Utilization Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.