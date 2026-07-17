(Update) Meeting Notice: Agricultural Products Utilization Commission
Monday, July 20, 2026
ALL TIMES ARE IN MOUNTAIN TIME.
1:50 PM Call to Order
Election of Officers
Business Meeting
Minutes
Financials
Code of Ethics
Contact Information Verification
Remaining Meeting Sites
APUC Funding Authority
Other Business
2:35 PM North Dakota State University
Fargo, ND – Clair Keene Basic and Applied Research
Total Project: $87,738 Request: $70,190
3:05 PM Red River Regional Council
Grafton, ND – Dawn Mandt Marketing and Utilization
Total Project: $185,345 Request: $148,276
3:25 PM Break
3:35 PM G2 Farms
Benedict, ND – Greg Gullickson Nature Based Agri-Tourism
Total Project: $3,750 Request: $3,000
3:55 PM Green Growth Innovations Inc
Fargo, ND – Evgeny Savin Marketing and Utilization
Total Project: $250,000 Request: $200,000
4:25 PM Grand River Honey Co
Hettinger, ND – Eric Andress Farm Diversification
Total Project: $575,702.19 Request: $250,000
4:45 PM Recess
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
ALL TIMES ARE IN MOUNTAIN TIME.
8:00 AM Legendary Greens
Mandan, ND – Rebecca Adam Marketing and Utilization
Total Project: $86,236.61 Request: $69,061.29
8:20 AM Minn-Dak Farmers’ Cooperative
Wahpeton, ND – Mike Metzger Prototype and Development
Total Project: $250,000 Request: $200,000
8:40 AM JML Soaps LLC
Streeter, ND – Lori Miller Nature Based Agri-Tourism
Total Project: $50,000 Request: $40,000
9:00 AM Break
9:10 AM Greenfield Robotics
North Dakota - Nandan Kalle Prototype and Development
Total Project: $269,000 Request: $200,000
9:30 AM 701x Inc
Fargo, ND Prototype and Development
Total Project: $2,025,000 Request: $250,000
9:50 AM Discussion
11:00 AM Lunch, Funding Decisions, Adjourn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.