Project Safe Send accepting unusable pesticides in July

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies, homeowners and members of the general public should bring unusable pesticides to any of the 8 Project Safe Send collections in July.

“Over the past 34 years, thousands of people have brought more than 6.8 million pounds of chemicals to Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “It is a safe, simple and non-regulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides at no charge.”

The program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. Project Safe Send is funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.

“Check your storage areas for any unusable pesticides and safely set them aside for Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “If the containers are deteriorating or leaking, pack them in larger containers with absorbent materials. Free heavy-duty plastic bags are available from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture if needed.”

People with more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides should pre-register at least one week prior to the desired location’s collection date. No other pre-registration is required. A maximum of 5,000 pounds of pesticides per participant will be accepted. Each participant is limited to one shuttle.

To ensure Project Safe Send can be utilized by as many North Dakota producers and citizens as possible, pesticide distributors and agronomy centers are limited to 3,000 pounds and one shuttle. These locations should pre-register if intending to bring in the maximum amount.

To pre-register, obtain plastic bags or for more information, contact John Potts at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-425-3016 or jpotts@nd.gov.

The collections will run from 8 a.m. to noon local time at the North Dakota Department of Transportation facilities in the following cities: