Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 6-12

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of July 6-12.

MoDOT will limit road construction on Independence Day to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects will be suspended at noon Friday, July 3, and resume at 6 a.m. Monday, July 6. Some long-term traffic impacts will remain in place.

There may be moving operations, such as mowing, brush cutting and litter removal, throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 59/Route 752/Route U – Intersection improvement project through spring 2027. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county.

U.S. Route 169 – Intersection improvement project at Route FF through mid-August 2026. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. Access to 49th Street will be closed through June 2026. (Contractor: Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project at Southeast Riverside Terrace through mid-July 2026. (Contractor: Hoy Excavating, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county.

I-229 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Poulin Street, July 6-9.

Highland Avenue – CLOSED around the clock for concrete replacement from the northbound I-229 off ramp to Huntoon Road, July 6-10.

Caldwell County

Route U – CLOSED at the Tom Creek Bridge, through mid-September 2026, for a replacement project. (Contractor: Decatur Bridge & Iron, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-bridge-replacement-caldwell-county-0

Carroll County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 164th Street to 170th Street, July 6-10, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route 24 – Scrub seal project from Carrollton to Keytesville, July 6-10. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Chariton County

Route EE – ADA sidewalk improvements in Rothville through July 2026. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-139-route-cc-route-d-route-e-route-ee-route-m-and-route-k-sidewalkada

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the southbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through September 2026. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the northbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county.

Route 69 – Resurfacing project from Route 116 to the Clay County line near Lawson, through July 2026. Route 69 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69/Route 6 – Scrub seal project, through July 13. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound between mile markers 74-71, July 6-9. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Intersection improvement project at Bob F. Griffin Road, through November 2026. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company).

Grundy County

Route E – CLOSED at the Medicine Creek Bridge for a deck replacement project through September 2026. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-e-and-route-u-bridge-deck-replacement-grundy-and-linn-counties-0

Harrison County

Route W – Resurfacing project June 24- July 15. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route D – Resurfacing project June 26-July 20. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Purdin, for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle through October 2026. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route JJ – Pothole patching, July 7-9.

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, July 6-7.

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED at the West Muddy Creek Bridge beginning through September 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge in Princeton, through early October 2026. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-136-bridge-deck-replacement-mercer-county

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 near Burlington Junction through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route VV – CLOSED for a deck replacement project at the Platte River Bridge beginning Monday, July 5. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-vv-bridge-replacement-nodaway-county

Route C – Ditching from U.S. Route 71 to Dynasty Road, July 7-8. The road will be narrowed to one lane, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Mint Road to Neon Road, July 6-9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route 113 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 220th Street to 230th Street (Dragonfly Road), July 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Mowing from the Iowa state line to Route FF, July 6-7. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane in each direction, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Putnam County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville to Route 6 north of Milan through July 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car guiding motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Route B – Pothole patching, July 6-15.

Sullivan County

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek bridge through July 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville to Route 6 north of Milan through July 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car guiding motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Route 129 – CLOSED at the Spring Creek Bridge through August for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Garden Road to Owen Road, July 6, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Galaxy Road to Hazelwood Road, July 7-9, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

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*1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page.

*2 These bridges are part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. A full listing of bridges and project information can be found at: https://www.modot.org/projects/northwest-missouri-safe-sound-bridge-rehabilitations.

*3 In 2024, the Governor signed the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, including an additional $100 million to continue low-volume road improvements. This funding will be used to improve conditions on 1,985 lane miles of rural roads at 149 locations, including the ones listed below. For more information on the Governor’s Rural Roads Program, visit: https://www.modot.org/governors-rural-routes-program.

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