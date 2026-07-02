Kansas City area maintenance work for July 6-10

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be performing maintenance work throughout the Kansas City region from July 6 through July 10. All work is weather permitting.

JACKSON COUNTY

Missouri Route 291 northbound and southbound between 32nd St. and Gudgell: left lane closures on Tuesday, July 7, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., for pavement operations.

JOHNSON COUNTY

Route UU between Route M and end of state maintenance: flagging operations on Monday, July 6 until Thursday, July 9, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., for pavement work.

PETTIS COUNTY

Route RB between Route CC and end of state maintenance: road closed on Monday, July 6, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., for pavement work.

RAY COUNTY

Route U between Route C and Route M: flagging operations with pilot cars from Monday, July 6 until Thursday, July 9, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement work.

SALINE COUNTY

Interstate 70 North Outer Rd.: road closed from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement repair:

Tuesday, July 7: between U.S. Route 65 and Keokuk Ave.

Wednesday, July 8: between Route YY (Idle Ave.) and Grape Ave.

Thursday, July 9: between Route EE and end of state maintenance

MoDOT maintenance crews often perform other tasks throughout the work week such as pothole patching, litter pick-up, sign repairs, brush cutting, and other operations that are not included above as they pose limited impacts to traffic.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).