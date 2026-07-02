Applications Open for NC Agriculture Cost Share Program

The Buncombe County Soil & Water Conservation District will receive its annual cost share allocation in August 2026, which makes funds available to help farmers and landowners install conservation measures for water quality and quantity issues. These funds provide a 75% to 90% cost share on applicable best management practices.

Applications are open from Wednesday, July 1 through Friday, July 31. For more information or to apply, contact the Soil & Water Conservation District Office at 828-250-4785.

NC Agricultural Cost Share Program

Eligible conservation practices include animal waste management systems, cropland conversation to grass, livestock watering tanks (with stream protection measures), conservation tillage, filter strips, stream bank stabilization, critical area treatment or establishment of vegetation on bare areas, sod-based rotations, riparian buffers, agrichemical handling facilities, and others.

Agricultural Water Resources Assistance Program

This program provides cost share for farms on best management practices that increase availability of water – such as ponds, pond repairs, water collection systems, increasing the efficiency of irrigation, and water supply wells.

Community Conservation Assistance Program

This program is designed to help landowners address urban water quality concerns through qualifying best management practices, including critical area plantings, rain gardens, stormwater wetlands, and bioretention areas.