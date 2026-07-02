Get Involved With the 2026 General Election: Join Us at an Elections Information Session

What better way is there to honor America’s 250th celebration than to support the democratic process? There are many ways for Buncombe County residents to get involved this election season. In preparation for this year’s 2026 General Election, Buncombe County Election Services will host a series of information sessions for poll workers, poll observers, and those interested in the elections process.

Poll Worker Information Sessions

Join us to learn more about becoming a poll worker in Buncombe County. Poll workers are needed for Early Voting and Election Day. There are even opportunities for students. It surprises some people to learn that poll workers are not volunteers. They are paid! Learn more about their roles, duties, commitment, and compensation at one of our upcoming poll worker information sessions.

Poll Worker Information Session 1

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Where: 35 Woodfin St., Asheville, NC in the basement board room

Register to attend here: https://signup.com/go/TJaifNB

Poll Worker Information Session 2

When: Thursday, July 20

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Where: 35 Woodfin St., Asheville, NC in the basement board room

Register to attend here: https://signup.com/go/TJaifNB

Elections Director Information Session

Hear from Election Services Director Corinne Duncan. Get the opportunity to learn about the elections process and the team behind the scenes. There will be a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Elections Director Information Session

Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Time: 5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Where: 35 Woodfin St., Asheville, NC in the basement board room

Register to attend here: https://signup.com/go/KhhDpRd

Poll Observer Information Sessions

Each political party may assign site-specific poll observers and at-large observers for the county. Only observers appointed in advance by a political party may be inside a polling place. Learn these and other important guidelines at our upcoming Poll Observer Information Sessions.

Poll Observer Information Session 1

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 2- 4 p.m.

Where: 35 Woodfin St., Asheville, NC in the basement board room

Register to attend here: https://signup.com/go/WziBHkK

Poll Observer Information Session 2

Date: Tuesday, Sep. 1

Time: 5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Where: 35 Woodfin St., Asheville, NC in the basement board room

Register to attend here: https://signup.com/go/WziBHkK

For questions, please visit www.buncombenc.gov/vote or call the Elections Services office at 828-250-4200.