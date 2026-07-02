ALEXANDER COUNCILWOMAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY

July 2, 2026

ALEXANDER, Ark. — On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) arrested Alexander Councilwoman Lou “Juanita” Wilson, 77, for Forgery.

In February 2026, at the request of Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones, ASP CID initiated an investigation involving Wilson.

The investigation revealed that Wilson forged city documents to obtain a credit card in her name using City of Alexander bank accounts. Wilson was charged with Second-Degree Forgery, booked into the Saline County Detention Center and released on her own recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing.