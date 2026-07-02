ALEXANDER COUNCILWOMAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY
July 2, 2026
ALEXANDER, Ark. — On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) arrested Alexander Councilwoman Lou “Juanita” Wilson, 77, for Forgery.
In February 2026, at the request of Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones, ASP CID initiated an investigation involving Wilson.
The investigation revealed that Wilson forged city documents to obtain a credit card in her name using City of Alexander bank accounts. Wilson was charged with Second-Degree Forgery, booked into the Saline County Detention Center and released on her own recognizance.
The investigation is ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.