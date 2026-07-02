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Important Updates/Reminders

A couple of important reminders ahead of the Independence Day Holiday!

  • The landfill will be closed on Monday (7/6) in recognition of the holiday. Meaning that trash and recycling services will be on a one day delay next week. 
  • Town Hall will also be closed on Monday (7/6) in recognition of holiday. 
  • When Town Hall resumes operations on Tuesday (7/7) it will be with Summer hours. Which means the following hours of operation will be in place:

Town Hall: 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.                  

Highway and Water: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Public Safety (Clerical): 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Senior Center/ Rec:  8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

  • And finally, as a fun reminder. Friday July 3rd the Town's Parks and Recreation will be putting on their annual event and fireworks at Tucker Field. 5pm Games, Prizes, Entertainment and Food trucks, 9pm Fireworks.

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Important Updates/Reminders

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