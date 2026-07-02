Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Franklin Hastings V, right, munitions flight chief, 125th Maintenance Squadron, 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, poses as the winner of the “most patriotic attire” competition after completing a 5K at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, July 2, 2026. This commemorative 5K event, celebrating the 250th anniversary of United States independence, enhances Wing cohesion and promotes physical readiness through healthy, fun competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker) Date Taken: 07.02.2026 Date Posted: 07.02.2026 12:55 Photo ID: 9788862 VIRIN: 260702-Z-JS588-1801 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.37 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Fighter Wing hosts commemorative 250th anniversary 5K "fun run" [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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