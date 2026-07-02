July 2026 Meetings

The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has scheduled several committee meetings for June 2026.

Agenda Meeting will convene on Tuesday, July 7 , at 5:00 PM.

will convene on Tuesday, , at Human Resources Committee will convene on Tuesday, July 7 , at 5:30 PM or immediately after the conclusion of the Agenda Meeting.

will convene on Tuesday, , at or immediately after the conclusion of the Agenda Meeting. Resolution Committee will convene Tuesday, July 16 , at 5:00 PM .

will convene Tuesday, , at . The County Board of Commissioners will convene for Regular Session on Tuesday, July 28, at 5:00 PM.

All committee meetings will be held in the second-floor conference room of the County Administrative Center located at 200 W. Gaines St. Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.

The Regular Session will be held in Courtroom A of the County Courthouse located at 240 W. Gaines St. Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.

The public is welcome to attend any and all meetings.

Published 7/2/26