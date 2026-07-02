July 2026 Meetings
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has scheduled several committee meetings for June 2026.
- Agenda Meeting will convene on Tuesday, July 7, at 5:00 PM.
- Human Resources Committee will convene on Tuesday, July 7, at 5:30 PM or immediately after the conclusion of the Agenda Meeting.
- Resolution Committee will convene Tuesday, July 16, at 5:00 PM.
- The County Board of Commissioners will convene for Regular Session on Tuesday, July 28, at 5:00 PM.
All committee meetings will be held in the second-floor conference room of the County Administrative Center located at 200 W. Gaines St. Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.
The Regular Session will be held in Courtroom A of the County Courthouse located at 240 W. Gaines St. Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.
The public is welcome to attend any and all meetings.
Published 7/2/26
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