NEW RFP: Emergency Medical Services Property & Casualty Insurance Program

Lawrence County Government will receive sealed Proposals for Emergency Medical Services Property and Casualty Insurance Program

Proposals must be received by 12:00 p.m. on August 3, 2026. Late Proposals will be neither considered nor returned. The RFP is available here. All bids will be opened at a public Purchasing Committee meeting on August 3, 2026 at 5:00PM.

The County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to award a contract based upon the best value for Lawrence County. This is a request for proposal, not a competitive proposal process.

Lawrence County wants requests for additional information routed to Misti Baker at 931-766-4198. Questions must be emailed to mbaker@lawrencecountytn.gov.