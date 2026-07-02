CITY OFFICES AND FACILITIES CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY

In observance of Independence Day, the following City government offices and facilities will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Closures Include

City Hall at St. James, 117 W. Duval St.

Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan St.

Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex, 407 N. Laura St.

Yates Building, 231 E. Forsyth St., including the Office of the Tax Collector, all Tax Collector branch offices, and the Office of the Property Appraiser

Duval County Courthouse, 501 W. Adams St.

Supervisor of Elections main office, 105 E. Monroe St.

Municipal Code Compliance Division, 214 N. Hogan St.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department administrative offices, 515 N. Julia St.

Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department offices, 214 N. Hogan St.

All community and senior centers and gymnasiums managed by the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department

Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park Nature Center, 7000 Roosevelt Blvd.

Victim Services Center, 403 W. 10th St.

Kids Hope Alliance, 1095 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. Kids Hope Alliance will also be closed on Saturday, July 4.

Social Service Division Emergency Assistance office, 1809 Art Museum Dr.

Right-of-Way and Stormwater Management Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Road

Mowing and Landscape Maintenance Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Road

Solid Waste Division administrative offices, 1031 Superior St.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 2675 Commonwealth Ave.

The Ritz Theatre & Museum, 829 N. Davis St.

Cecil Gym and Fitness Center, 13531 Lake Newman Dr.

Garbage, Recycling and Yard Waste Collection

There will be no changes to the regular schedule.

630-CITY Customer Service Center

The office will be closed Friday, July 3, through 8:00 a.m. Monday, July 6. Customers may request a City service anytime online at myjax.custhelp.com.

Animal Care and Protective Services

Animal Care and Protective Services will be open regular hours for adoptions from noon to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

Jacksonville Public Library

All Jacksonville Public Library locations will be closed on Friday, July 3, and will remain closed through Sunday, July 5. All libraries will reopen for regular service hours on Monday, July 6.

Tennis Centers

Southside Tennis Complex will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 3 and July 4. All other facilities will be closed but will have access to the hard and pickleball courts.

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park hours on July 3 are 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Regular hours resume on July 4.

Early bird and annual passes are required for entry from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Park day-users and campground visitors may enter from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. All visitors, with the exception of permitted campers and their authorized visitors with passes, must depart by 8:00 p.m.

Camping reservations close at 8:00 p.m. daily. Only campers with prepaid reservations can gain access from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. People without a prepaid pass waiting for them will not be admitted after 7:30 p.m. All campers must check in by 9:00 p.m. and have tents and RVs set up by 9:30 p.m. After 9:00 p.m., no one may enter to set up on a campsite.

Huguenot Memorial Park

Huguenot Memorial Park hours on July 3 are 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Regular hours resume on July 4.

Huguenot Memorial Park will open at 6:00 a.m. for park day-users, annual pass holders and early bird ticket holders on July 3. Last entry for admissions is at 7:00 p.m. All day-use visitors, except for paid campers and authorized visitors, must exit the park by 8:00 p.m. Campground visitors are permitted; however, they must purchase a visitor’s pass by 7:00 p.m. before the front office closes in order to stay until 10:00 p.m. and must leave promptly.

At times, the park experiences closures due to high tides, capacity or unsafe conditions. During this period, management will close the park for admissions and/or beach driving. The closure of the park is a hard closure, which will not allow any visitors, campers or shelter reservations in until the event is over and the park is reopened. The north end of the peninsula is currently closed to vehicles due to nesting shorebirds protected by the Migratory Bird Act.

Pools

The outdoor pools listed below will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on July 3 and July 4; however, no swimming lessons will be available on those days. Cecil Aquatic Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed from noon to 1:00 p.m. for maintenance on those days. No programming will take place.