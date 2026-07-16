MAYOR DEEGAN PRESENTS PROCLAMATION AT JACKSONVILLE'S OLDEST FIRE STATION, CELEBRATING 140 YEARS OF JACKSONVILLE FIRE AND RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Mayor Donna Deegan presented a proclamation to Fire Chief Percy Golden II today at Fire Station 2, the oldest continuously operating fire station in the city, commemorating 140 years of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

On July 15, 1886, Jacksonville announced the first chief of the city's first paid fire department, the institution that has grown into today's Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Operations began the following day.

JFRD celebrated the anniversary over two days. Personnel were notified of the milestone on July 15 and surprised with the announcement of a commemorative anniversary patch, and Mayor Deegan's proclamation was presented the following day at Fire Station 2, timed to the department's actual first day of operations in 1886.

"Our equipment has changed. Our training has changed. But the principle underneath it all hasn't changed since the day we began," said Director/Fire Chief Percy Golden II. "This profession is, and has always been, about showing up for your community when it matters most."

“The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department's legacy reflects our city's enduring commitment to safer and healthier neighborhoods,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “The service and sacrifice of our firefighters continues to inspire future generations to answer the call with courage, integrity, and selfless dedication. On behalf of the City of Jacksonville, I would like to thank our past, present and future JFRD members and congratulate them on their 140th anniversary.”

As Jacksonville evolved, so has JFRD, growing from its small foundation into one of the largest fire and rescue organizations in the country, covering 885 square miles across 71 stations and serving more than 1 million residents.

That growth has been carried forward by generations of Jacksonville families. Some current members represent multiple generations of service with the department, while others are the first in their family to wear the uniform. Both paths matter equally to what JFRD is and what it will continue to be.





About Jacksonville Fire and Rescue: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) serves more than 1 million residents across 885 square miles of Duval County. With 1,900 personnel operating from 71 stations, JFRD responds to over 100,000 calls for service each year, including fires, medical emergencies, hazardous materials incidents, and technical rescues. To learn more, visit myjfrd.com.