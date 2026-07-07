ISSIP Names Andrew Spanyi to Lead its Global Ambassadors Program

Andrew Spanyi 2026 Dr. Christine Ouyang ISSIP Vice President 2026

147+ ISSIP Ambassadors Co-Create Value with Peer Organizations

We are excited to continue co-creating value with peer organizations under Andrew’s strong leadership and look forward to his growing and strengthening ISSIP's Ambassador program.” — Christine Ouyang, ISSIP 2026 Vice-President

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the global non-profit advancing Service Innovation, has appointed Andrew Spanyi to lead its Ambassadors Program . There are currently 147 active ISSIP ambassadors around the world co-creating value with peer professional organizations, conferences that center service innovation, government, national or community entities, journals, initiatives and research institutions and foundations."We are excited to continue co-creating value with peer organizations with Andrew’s strong leadership and look forward to his growing and strengthening ISSIP's Ambassador program," said Christine Ouyang, distinguished engineer of IBM and ISSIP Vice-President 2026.About Andrew SpanyiAndrew Spanyi has been a management consultant assisting organizations in re-imagining their large business processes for over 30 years. He is the author of three books on process management and operational leadership and has written over 200 articles. Andrew was formerly an adjunct professor at Babson College and is currently the Editor in Chief at Cognitive World . Throughout his career, he has worked with business leaders to help organizations improve performance, accelerate innovation, and create lasting value through better ways of working.As ISSIP's Ambassadors Program Manager, Andrew is committed to building a vibrant global community of Ambassadors who champion the Society's mission of advancing service innovation. His goal is to strengthen connections across regions, encourage collaboration among members and partners, and expand ISSIP's global presence through meaningful engagement, knowledge sharing, and outreach. By empowering Ambassadors, he aims to help ISSIP continue to be the leading international community for service innovation that benefits business, government, and society.About ISSIPThe International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (pronounced ‘eye Zip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, for individuals and institutions, on a mission to advance people-centered, data intensive, service innovation to benefit people, business, and society. Founded in 2012 by a small cadre of thought leaders from universities, and industry innovators, ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, and more than 200 universities in 76 countries. ISSIP is recognized for the value of its regular Discovery Summits, Ambassador collaborations with other organizations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Recognitions in Service Innovation for impact to business, to society and to innovation itself. For more, please go to www.issip.org

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