ISSIP Live! to Feature Don Norman of Don Norman Design Award (DNDA) June 19th

Don Norman Kevin Clark

Recently launched, ISSIP Live! is a 1-hour interactive livecast focused on service science and service innovation. Sponsored in '26 by Content Evolution.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) is pleased to announce that Don Norman, CEO of Don Norman Design Award (DNDA), which earlier this year won ISSIP's Excellence in Service Innovation for Impact to Society, will be the featured guest on ISSIP Live! June 19th, at 10am EST. Click here to register for the Don Norman event A bit about Don Norman:Don Norman is now busily engaged in his 5th retirement, busy helping run his charity, the Don Norman Design Award and Summit (@DNDA). The goal of DNDA is to promote Humanity-Centered Design (HCD+) among early career professionals, educational groups, and the world. See https://dnda.design . Don was the founding Director of The Design Lab at the University of California, San Diego, is co-founder of the Nielsen Norman Group, retired but an active board member, a member of the National Academy of Engineering, and former VP of Apple. His latest work expands the notion of being human centered to consider the impact upon the environment, upon all cultures, and upon quality of life: Humanity centered. This is explained in his latest book "Design for a Better world: Meaningful, sustainable, humanity centered." https://jnd.org/books/design-for-a-better-world/ Recently launched, ISSIP Live! is a one-hour livecast from ISSIP to which all society professionals are invited to participate monthly.'ISSIP Live! is where service science comes alive.'Every month, the International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, or ISSIP as it is known, brings together leading practitioners, authors, innovators, and notable contributors to service science, for a live, interactive conversation focused on service science and the future of service innovation. The first half of each session features expert guests sharing insights and real-world experience; the second half opens the floor to questions and discussion from the ISSIP community itself.Whether you're a researcher, practitioner, executive, entrepreneur, or student, ISSIP Live! offers a unique opportunity to learn from the people shaping the field, engage directly with experts, and stay current on emerging ideas and next practices in service science. Even if you can't attend live, the episode replays on the ISSIP You Tube channel to provide an ongoing library of thought leadership and practical insight you can access anytime.For organizations and patrons, sponsoring ISSIP Live! is an opportunity to align your brand with a global community of innovators, demonstrate leadership in service science, and gain visibility among professionals who are actively shaping the future of services, technology, and human-centered interaction innovation. ISSIP Live! isn't just a livecast—it's a growing knowledge exchange and community platform for advancing the discipline of service innovation. There is opportunity for Sponsorship of ISSIP Live! in 2027 and forward among other for-fee sponsors. If interested, let us know at info@issip.org.Frequency: ISSIP Live! is scheduled monthly on Fridays at 10 AM ET. The program will be on hiatus during August and December. 10 episodes per year.Hosting: ISSIP Live! is hosted this year by program creator Kevin Clark, a former NPR affiliate announcer, ISSIP Executive Committee member, and ISSIP Ambassador from the People-Centered Internet where he serves as board secretary.Click here for the Recording of May 29, 2026 episode with Jim Spohrer.About ISSIPA diverse and growing community of innovators, founded in 2012 by major IT companies and respected university partners, the International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (ISSIP - pronounced ‘eye-Zip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, which has grown to thousands of individuals in 76 countries. Through its programs and platform, ISSIP advances innovation to benefit people, business, and society, and is recognized for co-creating value through ambassador and AI Collaborations, events, and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, please go to www.issip.org

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