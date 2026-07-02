ISSIP Names Michael Turek to Lead its AI Collab Program

Michael Turek UW Dir Business Analytics Program Haluk Demirkan, ISSIP 2026 President

Program Director for UW Center for Business Analytics to Serve 2-Year Term Growing Program Globally

We are very pleased to have a leader of Michael’s caliber in this important role for ISSIP. Our AI Collab program is a critical bridge from knowledge to responsible impact in our service economy.” — Haluk Demirkan, ISSIP 2026 President

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) is pleased to announce that Michael Turek, Associate Teaching Professor, Program Director Center for Business Analytics and MSBA, for the University of Washington Tacoma, will lead its growing AI Collab program effective July, 1, 2026, for a two-year term.MIchael Turek BioMichael Turek is Senior product and business leader specializing in data, analytics, AI, and digital transformation at the University of Washington, Tacoma. He brings experience driving product strategy, revenue growth, and market expansion through innovative technology solutions to that role and to ISSIP. HIs expertise includes AI-enabled products, analytics platforms, business intelligence, go-to-market strategy, strategic partnerships, and cross-functional leadership . Michael has led the development and delivery of prototype analytics and AI solutions for organizations across finance, healthcare, government, education, manufacturing, and technology sectors. Michael is passionate about leveraging data, analytics, and artificial intelligence to create customer value, improve decision-making, and deliver measurable business outcomes.Turek will be responsible for defining projects and connecting with industry partners interested in funding those applied projects that students and AI COLLAB partner teams work on, securing mentors and project managers within the ISSIP global community and growing ISSIP’s AI COLLAB globally over the next two years.About ISSIP AI COLLABThe ISSIP Academic Industry Collaboration - AI COLLAB - Program was created to facilitate deeper engagement with ISSIP’s industry, academic, government and NGO partners, to ‘bridge the gap,’ between educational institutions, student learning and the needs of industry, government and NGO’s. "We are very pleased to have a leader of Michael’s caliber in this important service role for ISSIP. We view our AI Collab program as a critical bridge from knowledge to responsible impact in today’s service economy,” said Haluk Demirkan, 2026 president of the International society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP).About ISSIPThe International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), (pronounced ‘eye zip’), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional association co-founded by IBM, Cisco, HP, and several universities in 2012. ISSIP’s mission is to advance service innovation to benefit people, business and society. ISSIP’s global community of thousands in 76 countries is recognized for the power of its thought leadership, publishing platform and programs that connect individuals and organizations to learn, share, and co-create knowledge to advance human-centered service systems. Learn more at www.issip.org

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