ISSIP Names Michael Turek to Lead its AI Collab Program
Michael Turek UW Dir Business Analytics Program
Haluk Demirkan, ISSIP 2026 President
Program Director for UW Center for Business Analytics to Serve 2-Year Term Growing Program Globally
MIchael Turek Bio
Michael Turek is Senior product and business leader specializing in data, analytics, AI, and digital transformation at the University of Washington, Tacoma. He brings experience driving product strategy, revenue growth, and market expansion through innovative technology solutions to that role and to ISSIP. HIs expertise includes AI-enabled products, analytics platforms, business intelligence, go-to-market strategy, strategic partnerships, and cross-functional leadership. Michael has led the development and delivery of prototype analytics and AI solutions for organizations across finance, healthcare, government, education, manufacturing, and technology sectors. Michael is passionate about leveraging data, analytics, and artificial intelligence to create customer value, improve decision-making, and deliver measurable business outcomes.
Turek will be responsible for defining projects and connecting with industry partners interested in funding those applied projects that students and AI COLLAB partner teams work on, securing mentors and project managers within the ISSIP global community and growing ISSIP’s AI COLLAB globally over the next two years.
About ISSIP AI COLLAB
The ISSIP Academic Industry Collaboration - AI COLLAB - Program was created to facilitate deeper engagement with ISSIP’s industry, academic, government and NGO partners, to ‘bridge the gap,’ between educational institutions, student learning and the needs of industry, government and NGO’s. "We are very pleased to have a leader of Michael’s caliber in this important service role for ISSIP. We view our AI Collab program as a critical bridge from knowledge to responsible impact in today’s service economy,” said Haluk Demirkan, 2026 president of the International society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP).
About ISSIP
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), (pronounced ‘eye zip’), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional association co-founded by IBM, Cisco, HP, and several universities in 2012. ISSIP’s mission is to advance service innovation to benefit people, business and society. ISSIP’s global community of thousands in 76 countries is recognized for the power of its thought leadership, publishing platform and programs that connect individuals and organizations to learn, share, and co-create knowledge to advance human-centered service systems. Learn more at www.issip.org.
Michele Carroll
ISSIP, Executive Director
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