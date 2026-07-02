Verizon to Install Fiberoptic Cabling Throughout Town

Verizon will be installing an underground fiber network throughout Portsmouth over the next several months.

You may have noticed preliminary work already begun, including ‘Dig Safe’ markings that include multicolored flags and paint markings in various areas around Town. All work will take place within Town-owned rights-of-way. Any excavation areas will be restored in accordance with Town specifications.

The Town appreciates your patience and cooperation as this project progresses. Questions? Contact Ryan Gunnett (rgunnett@danella.com).

Project Details:

The contractor doing the work is Rosciti Utility Construction and Danella Line Services, contracted by VERIZON.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation selected internet service providers to complete preapproved infrastructure projects that will improve broadband service for an estimated 16,000 locations across Rhode Island, funded by the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund (CPF) program. The Town of Portsmouth was among the communities with awarded eligible locations. Verizon will provide broadband service with speeds of at least 100/100 Mbps via deployment of their fiber network to an estimated 2,198 locations throughout Portsmouth funded by CPF and potentially additional locations funded through private capital. This work must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026. This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number CPFFN0169 awarded to the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.